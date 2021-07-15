Clearline Capital LP Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 77,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,892,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in L Brands by 687.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $187,393,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.90. 94,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,149. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

