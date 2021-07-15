Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $236,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

