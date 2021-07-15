Clearline Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.70% of Starboard Value Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SVAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,768,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition by 433.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,357 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $11,327,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,472,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 287,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,517. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

