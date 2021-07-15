Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Clene alerts:

CLNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Clene stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Clene has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $648.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.