Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $10.89

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $10.56. Clene shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 2,461 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLNN. Maxim Group began coverage on Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $719.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

