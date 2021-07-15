Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,562 ($20.41). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,537 ($20.08), with a volume of 135,996 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,341.67 ($17.53).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,580.90. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

