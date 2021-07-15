Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post $40.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.80 million and the highest is $42.39 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $39.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $171.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.14. 145,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

