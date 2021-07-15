CNH Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,379 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Recharge Acquisition were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,796,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,745,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,095,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCHG opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

