CNH Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,168 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.63% of Yellowstone Acquisition worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ YSAC opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. Yellowstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.