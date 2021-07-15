CNH Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.17.

Shares of MSGE opened at $78.60 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

