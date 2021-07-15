CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $30,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $193,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFFEU opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.