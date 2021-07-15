CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHBCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $756,000.

Shares of DHB Capital stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

