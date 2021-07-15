Comerica Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.98.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comerica by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

