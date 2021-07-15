Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 71.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.