Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,063,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CODYY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

CODYY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 144,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,514. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.