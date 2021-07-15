Comparing NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NV5 Global and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global $659.30 million 2.14 $21.02 million $3.72 25.02 Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 118.74 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Risk & Volatility

NV5 Global has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NV5 Global and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global 3.45% 11.43% 5.45% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of NV5 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of NV5 Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NV5 Global and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

NV5 Global currently has a consensus target price of $106.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.24%. Given NV5 Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services. In addition, the company offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisualÂ-security and surveillanceÂ-information technologyÂ-data center services, as well as energy services. Further, it provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; radiation exposure and protection, and nuclear safety and industrial hygiene analyses services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on technology and global sharing economy markets by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks; and AnyWorkspace, an online real-time marketplace that connects workspace providers with clients who need temporary office and meeting spaces. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and offers licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

