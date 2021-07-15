Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMPGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $712.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $20.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

