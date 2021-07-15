Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE:CMP opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

