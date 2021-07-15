Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to Buy by CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after buying an additional 283,575 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

