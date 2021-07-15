COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 431,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.79.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after buying an additional 120,339 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund VII Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth about $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

