Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

