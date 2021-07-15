Conflux Network Price Hits $0.22 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $187.30 million and $4.71 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,498.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,962.06 or 0.06037439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00396226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.16 or 0.01406718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00136848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.09 or 0.00609554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00400313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00313365 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 854,788,116 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

