Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

STZ stock opened at $225.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.32. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 82.8% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

