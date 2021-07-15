Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives $31.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $33.99 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.59.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 1,076,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after purchasing an additional 524,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 417,813 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,238,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after purchasing an additional 385,790 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 284,777 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

