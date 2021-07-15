Contrasting Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -70.27% -33.57% -19.02%

56.0% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Berkeley Lights’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 15.43 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 44.62 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -30.94

Akoya Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Akoya Biosciences and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Berkeley Lights 0 2 5 0 2.71

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.56%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $88.60, indicating a potential upside of 106.05%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

