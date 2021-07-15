Contrasting TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) & AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TELA Bio alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TELA Bio and AIT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELA Bio presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.58%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -145.90% -56.47% -33.51% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and AIT Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 12.29 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -6.95 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -2.25

AIT Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELA Bio beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.