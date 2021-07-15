CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CONXU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at $15,675,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at $860,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,822. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

