Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $43,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Duvall acquired 7,794 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $105,530.76. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,350 shares of company stock valued at $192,030. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 36,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

