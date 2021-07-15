Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,337,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,722 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $2,242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,954,000 after buying an additional 112,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

