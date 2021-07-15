Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 536 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG opened at $170.09 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

