Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,006 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $444.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.53. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $467.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

