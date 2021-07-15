Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,151,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,165,000 after buying an additional 318,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

