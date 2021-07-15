Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.