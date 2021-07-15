Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.08.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $291.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $293.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.67.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

