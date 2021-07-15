Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

