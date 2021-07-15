Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Shares of ADM opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

