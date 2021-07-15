Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX stock opened at $223.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $225.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

