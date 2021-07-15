Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $99.73 and a 12 month high of $193.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $41,192,892. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

