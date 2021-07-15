Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,956 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,403 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,724. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

