Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,725,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after acquiring an additional 598,686 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,559,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $106.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

