Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Michael Alan Bell Sells 3,084 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Michael Alan Bell sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $135,757.68.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Corning by 52.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

