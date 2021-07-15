Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KOR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Corvus Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Corvus Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 855,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corvus Gold during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

