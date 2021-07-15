Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
KOR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
