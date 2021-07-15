Coty (NYSE:COTY) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.50. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

