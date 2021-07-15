Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €57.40 ($67.53) on Tuesday. Covestro has a one year low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

