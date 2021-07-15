Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $152,790.00 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $152,790.00.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06.

CVET opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 10.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

