Credit Agricole S A Acquires New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Kroger stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

