Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,665 shares of company stock worth $2,672,670 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.91 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.