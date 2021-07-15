Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 755.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,517 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.21.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

