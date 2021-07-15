Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.07% of GoldMining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLDG. Roth Capital raised their price objective on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday.

GLDG stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

