Credit Suisse AG Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,458 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 156,369 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 383,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $171,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,592. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 122.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

